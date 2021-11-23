Maiara gets emotional with a fan similar to Marília Mendonça in a concert

Gustavo Soares – Special for Uai

(credit: Instagram Play)

This Saturday (11/20), during the show by Maiara and Maraisa in Presidente Prudente, in the interior of São Paulo, a fan caught the public’s attention for looking like the singer Marília Mendonça, who died on November 5th in a plane crash.

The woman is journalist Samara Kalil, whose appearance is reminiscent of Mistress, and would have moved Maiara because of that. According to her, the sertaneja came down from the stage to interact with the fans and was thrilled to see her

“She takes my hand, looks at me, looks away and holds back the emotion,” he said. After the presentation, Samara published a photo and thanked the artists for their affection: “What a moment, my God! I just remember that I kept getting goose bumps from head to toe. Maiara and Maraisa, thank you for this hug! today it’s just nostalgia,” he wrote.

She took the opportunity to talk about the comments that say she looks like Marília, or that she would even be covering the singer.

“No, guys, I’m not. It never even crossed my mind. It’s been six years of my life that I’m daily with people telling me I look like her, but it’s just a coincidence. And that’s an honor for me! My Marília will always be alive in my heart, she is eternal”, he explained.

On the day of the country singer’s death, on November 5, Samara published a photo in which he appears beside her.

“I’m floorless!!!! No words to express what I’m feeling!!! Anyone who really knows me knows how much I’m a fan of this artist. (…) It’s going to the bakery and being told that I look like her, yeah going to the corner and someone confuses me with her, it’s living a little bit like Marília every day for 6 years, it’s hearing a compliment from her mouth (…) My eternal twin, my heart really hurts. If one day I have a daughter, she will be called Marília Kalil”, he wrote in the publication.

