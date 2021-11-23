Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead at Home | World

Malikah Shabazz, one of the daughters of activist and leader of a black movement Malcolm X, was found dead in her New York home on Monday (23). Police confirmed the death to the ABC network.

According to ABC, the death does not appear to be suspicious.

Shabazz was 56 years old and was one of Malcolm X’s six daughters. The activist was murdered 57 years ago in New York City.

two convicts acquitted

Last week, a US court found two men convicted 55 years ago of Malcolm’s death X.

Malcolm X, a leading activist from the 1960s, died in front of hundreds of people as he prepared to speak in New York in February 1965. The murderer, Mujahid Abdul Halim, was arrested at the scene.

US justice recognizes that it convicted two innocents of the murder of activist Malcolm X

Two weeks later, they were arrested too Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam — unrelated to the murder. Halim confessed to the crime and even so the two innocent men were sentenced to life in prison.

Aziz and Islam were even released in the 1980s, but the battle for formal absolution has continued since then. Islam died in 2009 and cannot see the sentence being overturned.

1 of 1 Malcolm X — Photo: Iehoshua Iahueh/Personal Archive Malcolm X — Photo: Iehoshua Iahueh/Personal Archive

“What brought us to court today could never have happened. I am an 83-year-old male victim of the criminal justice system,” Aziz said after Thursday’s ruling.