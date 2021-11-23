Malcolm X’s daughter found dead in her Brooklyn apartment

Malikah Shabazz’s death comes just days after Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam are exonerated for their father’s murder; the police do not suspect a crime

Reproduction/Twitter/@Naija_PR and @malikahshabazz Malikah and his twin sister Malaak are the youngest of the six daughters of Malcolm X and his wife Betty Shabazz



The daughter of the black movement activist Malcolm X, 56-year-old Malikah Shabazz was found dead in her apartment in brooklyn, in New York, this Monday, 22. Malikah’s body was discovered by her daughter at 4:40 pm. According to information from New York Post, the police do not suspect a crime. She and her twin sister Malaak are the youngest of the six daughters of Malcolm X and his wife Betty Shabazz.

Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., mourned Malikah’s death. “I’m very sad about the death of Malikah Shabazz. My heart goes out to your family and the descendants of Dr Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X. Dr Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister Malaak when her brother Malcolm was murdered. Be at peace, Malikah,” Bernice wrote on her social media.

Malikah’s death comes just days after Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam are exonerated for their father’s murder. The pair and a third man, Mujahid Abdul Halim, were convicted of the death of Malcolm X in 1966. Halim admitted to being one of the murderers and denied the participation of Aziz and Islam. No physical evidence linked the two to the crime scene and both had alibi.