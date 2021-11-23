Malcolm X’s Daughter Malikah Shabazz Found Dead in New York

Malikah Shabazz, 56, daughter of activist Malcom X, one of the greatest exponents of the fight against racism, was found dead yesterday at her home in Brooklyn, New York, according to police reports to the local press.

The New York Police Department said she was found unconscious by her daughter. According to agents, the death appears to have been due to natural causes, but an autopsy will be performed to clarify.

Bernice King, daughter of civil rights movement leader Martin Luther King Jr., said she was “deeply saddened” by Malikah’s death.

“My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X. Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister Malaak when her brother Malcolm was murdered. added Bernice.