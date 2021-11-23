Malcolm X’s Daughter Malikah Shabazz Found Dead in New York

Malikah Shabazz, 56, daughter of activist Malcom X, one of the greatest exponents of the fight against racism, was found dead yesterday at her home in Brooklyn, New York, according to police reports to the local press.
The New York Police Department said she was found unconscious by her daughter. According to agents, the death appears to have been due to natural causes, but an autopsy will be performed to clarify.
Bernice King, daughter of civil rights movement leader Martin Luther King Jr., said she was “deeply saddened” by Malikah’s death.
“My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X. Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister Malaak when her brother Malcolm was murdered. added Bernice.
Last Thursday, the New York court acquitted two men convicted of the 1965 murder of Malcolm X.
Calling the case a “failure of justice,” New York Supreme Court Justice Ellen Biben overturned the convictions of Muhammad Aziz, known as Norman 3X Butler, who at 83 was present in court, and Khalil Islam, alias Thomas 15X Johnson , who died in 2009.
Malcolm X was killed on February 21, 1965, when he stepped on the podium at the Audubon Ballroom in Harlem.
Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam, who spent more than two decades in prison, have always pleaded not guilty. The third person convicted of death, Mujahid Abdul Halim, or Talmadge X Hayer, acknowledged having fired the shot and always maintained that Aziz and Islam were not involved.
By the time of his assassination, 39-year-old Malcolm X, a radical figure in the black movement accused by his detractors of inciting violence and separatism, had left the Nation of Islam and embraced a more moderate speech.
He had been threatened by members of his former group and his home in the New York neighborhood of Queens had been the target of an attack a few days earlier.
The assassination of Malcolm X shook the United States and symbolized the political and social tensions in the country in the 1960s, also marked by the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963 and of Luther King, in 1968.
* With information from AFP