Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, found dead at 56 years old

The youngest daughter of black civil rights activist Malcolm X, Malikah Shabazz, died this Monday (22), the New York Police Department reported to CNN.

Shabazz, 56, was found unconscious in her Brooklyn home by her daughter, according to authorities.

At the moment, police say the death appears to have been from natural causes.

Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King, wished the family strength on social media.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of #MalikahShabazz. My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X. Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister Malaak when her brother Malcolm was murdered. Be at peace, Malikah”

Shabazz is the youngest of Malcolm X’s six daughters. CNN has contacted the Shabazz family, but has not yet received any feedback.

Malcolm X was one of the most powerful voices in the fight against racism before he was shot dead in New York in 1965.

He remains an inspirational symbol to black men and others driven by his transformation into a historical figure that the late African-American actor Ossie Davis hailed as “our shining black prince.”

The assassination followed a public feud between Malcolm X and the founder of the Nation of Islam, Elijah Muhammad. Malcolm X accused Muhammad of infidelity and left the Nation in March 1964.

Last Thursday (17), two men convicted of the murder were exonerated during a court hearing.

New York County Supreme Court Administrative Judge Ellen Biben granted the motion to overturn the convictions of Muhammad A. Aziz and the late Khalil Islam.

