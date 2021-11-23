Malikah Shabazz, youngest daughter of Malcolm X, found dead aged 56 in New York – World

Malikah Shabazz, 56 years old, youngest daughter of the activist and leader of the black movement Malcolm X, was found dead at home in Brooklyn, in New York, this Monday (22).

Shabazz was already unconscious and face down in the property’s living room when she was spotted by her own daughter.

The New York Police Department informed CNN that her death appears to have been due to natural causes.

Shabazz’s death came less than a week after the dismissal of two men who had been convicted 55 years ago of the gunshot murder of Malcolm X in front of hundreds of people in February 1965.

Now acquitted, Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam were arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment even if they were related to the murder, since Mujahid Abdul Halim confessed the crime.

Sadness

Malikah was one of six children who Malcolm X had with his wife Betty Shabazz (1934-1997).

Published on social media, Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King, wished strength to Malikah Shabazz’s family.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of #MalikahShabazz. My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X. Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister Malaak when her brother Malcolm was murdered. Be at peace, Malikah.”