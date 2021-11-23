Malls give up operating the Delivery Center and service will be discontinued

After more than two and a half years of operation, the delivery service Delivery Center will be discontinued nationwide in the shopping centers of the Multiplan and brMalls chains. The end of the operation was confirmed by the brand this Monday afternoon (22) after announcements from the general meetings of the shopping center operators.

According to a note from the Delivery Center sent to Good Gourmet Business, a plan will be drawn up so that customers and service partners are not affected by the decision.

“In view of the announced decision, the Delivery Center will draw up a discontinuity plan and ensure that the company will honor the commitments made to employees, customers and our entire network of partners,” he said.

Multiplan said, also in a note, that the end of the Delivery Center’s activities was approved by 3/4 of the company’s shareholders in a meeting on the 19th.

“Such decision does not commit the Multiplan’s digital innovation strategy, which is based on data science applied to the consumer journey, offering benefits to its tenants and customers by integrating the physical and digital worlds through its Multi application”, it said in a statement.

brMalls, on the other hand, stated that the end of the Delivery Center means a reinforcement of its own operating platforms.

“brMalls reinforces that the strategy of digital transformation of its business is based on omnichannel, relationship with consumers and monetization through digital media. Operations on brMalls digital channels, which are e-Shopping (local markets) and Buy via WhatsApp, will continue to operate even with the decision to discontinue the activities of the Delivery Center,” he also said in a statement to the reporter.

BRL 180 million lost

According to a report by Valor Econômico, the end of the Delivery Center means the end of a million-dollar investment made by the two shopping center operators with Bloomin’Brands (owner of Outback in Brazil), José Galló and SYN.

The companies contributed BRL 180 million in the service created in 2016, in Porto Alegre, as an integrated logistics center for shopping mall tenants. The platform is currently present in more than 50 malls in 13 states across the country.

In addition to integrating couriers and retailers into a single space within the malls, the Delivery Center application offered the service known as the “last mile”, with delivery made on the same day.