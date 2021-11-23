Man amputates fingers to look more like ‘dark alien’

Known for his numerous bodily modifications, 33-year-old Frenchman Anthony Loffredo took another step in his project to become a “dark alien”, removing two fingers from his left hand.

The intervention is the latest in a series of procedures that included removing part of her nose and upper lip, as well as a bifurcation of her tongue and tattoos covering her entire body, even her eyeballs. But despite the extensive list, he says he has gone through only 34% of the desired changes, according to the tabloid reports US Sun.

Loffredo shares his journey to the “ideal” alien image on an Instagram account titled “Black Alien Project”. So far, 740 thousand Internet users follow the evolution of its transformations.

“I develop my inner peace,” he wrote, as he posted images of his modified hand, still with spots where his ring and little fingers used to be.

In 2017, the French declared to the newspaper Midi Libre that “since he was very young, he has been passionate about mutations and transformations in the human body”.

“I had a snap when I was a bouncer and I realized I wasn’t living my life the way I wanted to. I stopped everything at 24 and moved to Australia,” he said.

“I love playing the role of a scary character. I often go to one place and act like it’s another, especially at night, in dark streets… I explore the contrast between the role I take on and myself,” he added, in an interview with the French newspaper.

But despite his pride in his transformation, Loffredo’s bizarre work divides opinions.

“A huge disrespect to those who have unfortunately lost their limbs and are looking for ways to live the way that was expected of their bodies,” one of the critics wrote in the boy’s profile.

“You will 100% regret this at some point,” stated another. While a third defined man’s actions as “disturbing and fascinating at the same time”. “I don’t think I could do this, but congratulations to you for living your dream.”