Man is stopped by police for driving beer cooler without a license; “vehicle” was seized

A 25-year-old man was stopped by police for driving without a license a… motorized beer cooler. The occurrence took place in the small Australian town of Kerang, in the state of Victoria, in the southeast of the country of Oceania.

Even after the boy passed a breathalyzer test unharmed, the cooler equipped with four wheels and a set of what appears to be the handlebars of a bicycle was confiscated for 30 days, being “squealed” by the authorities. Powered by a 2.5 horsepower gasoline engine, the styrofoam was undocumented, unlighted, and unmirrored. The scene of the “vehicle” being carried over the truck is, to say the least, very curious.

publicity

Image: Reproduction/Facebook/Eyewatch – Swan Hill Police Service Area

Tough driving laws in Australia

The motorized beer cooler driver will also be summoned to appear in court at a later date to face charges of driving without a license and driving an unregistered motor vehicle. On Facebook, local police have linked official information about laws regarding the use of motorized personal mobility devices.

According to a post from the region’s police, the motorized blue cooler (which also serves as a seat for the driver) “is considered a vehicle due to the size/capacity of the engine and must comply with legislative requirements and road rules.”

Similar regulations also exist in the Australian state for scooters, for example. All e-scooters are prohibited from driving on roads and trails unless they have a maximum speed below 10 km/h and 200 watts or less of power.

Read more:

Have you watched our new YouTube videos? Subscribe to our channel.