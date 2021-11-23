Man with full body tattooed amputates fingers to look more like ‘alien’

With his entire body tattooed, Anthony Loffredo is known on social media for his “Black Alien Project”.

The Frenchman has many piercings and has gone through some body modifications and surgeries to achieve the desired ET appearance. Anthony has had his nose, ears and part of his lips removed in the past in an attempt to make himself look like an extraterrestrial creature.

Last year, the self-proclaimed “alien” visited renowned modifier Oscar Márquez, from Barcelona (Spain), ​​for remove the nose. The “surgeon” performed the procedure known as a rhinotomy, which left Anthony with a hole in his face.

But now Anthony has done something that for many would be unthinkable: had two fingers (little and ring) removed from his left hand, in a procedure carried out in Mexico.

‘Black Alien’ in finger amputation procedure Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

‘Black Alien’ left hand with amputated fingers Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Before and after the amputation of two fingers on the left hand of ‘Black Alien’ Photo: Reproduction/Black Alien Project

Anthony Loffredo, the ‘Black Alien’ Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The extreme modification fan posted a video on Instagram to reveal the surgery:

“Me following in my inner peace.”

At 33, Anthony believes he has achieved 66% of the initially desired transformation.