Marketers try to put advertising in dreams

Sleep experts are warning of a new marketing tactic: injecting ads into the public’s dreams. A trio of researchers from Harvard, MIT and the University of Montreal have published an essay on “hacking” dreams on Aeon warning that, according to a survey, 77% of marketers plan to use this technology in the next three years.

“Several marketing studies are openly testing new ways to alter and drive sleep buying behavior and dream hacking. The for-profit commercial use of dream incubation – the presentation of stimuli before or during sleep to affect the content of dreams – is fast becoming a reality.” wrote the team

Two of the authors previously worked on an MIT device designed to communicate with sleeping volunteers and even “hack” their dreams. Of particular concern, they say, was an advertising campaign by Molson Coors before the 2021 Super Bowl, which promised free beer in exchange for participating in a “dream incubation” study involving a video of dancing beer cans and talking fish, in addition to pop star Zayn Malik.

This was called by Coors “targeted dream incubation,” a term coined by two of the three in a 2020 article, which means that advertisers are in fact keeping an eye on academic work on dream hacking.

All three wrote an open letter that criticized advertisers trying to hack dreams. Forty scientists signed the document. The writers also argued that the Federal Trade Commission, which regulates advertising in the United States, should update the rules against subliminal messages in advertising to ban dream incubation.

According to the scientists, while dream incubation has practical uses, it’s only a matter of time before companies that make watches, wearables, apps and other sleep-monitoring technologies start selling this data for profit or using it. tools to influence dreams.

Furthermore, they referred to a study that found that mixing unpleasant odors with cigarette smoke while smokers slept daily reduced their smoking habit the next day, for example.

“Coors’ dream announcement wasn’t just a curious marketing campaign, it was a sign that what was once science fiction can quickly become our reality,” the researchers warned.

Source: Futurism

