Mauro Cezar: audio reveals lack of understanding of soccer professionals – 11/23/2021

The leaked audio of the coordinator of the physical preparation of Internacional, Paulo Paixão, made him resign, but this story doesn’t end like that. as the UOL Sport published, “the leaked audios had negative repercussions with the players, as important names in the cast, such as Rodrigo Dourado, Cuesta and Patrick were mentioned as possible exits. In addition, Boschilia was called ‘deceptive’ by the professional”.

In addition to the way he referred to the athletes of the club itself, Paulo Paixão demonstrated complete and total ignorance of the Colorado reality, of the work that the board that kept him under contract intends to carry out and has already started to do so. In the “Split” of the UOL Sport, I interviewed the president of Internacional, Alessandro Barcellos, in April, when he explained what has been done to restructure the Gaucho association.

In September, the interviewee was the CEO of the Porto Alegre club, Giovane Zanardo, who made it clear: today Internacional cuts costs and does not want to “win at any price”. A few days ago, in November, it was the turn of Gustavo Grossi, colorado sporting director, to explain the work done in football from the base so that in some time it will be possible to reveal good players who provide technical and financial returns.

Paixão criticized the quality of the Inter squad. Ok. But what is the suggestion to reinforce it? Where would the money for big signings come from? Football professionals need to understand the reality of each club. If the physical trainer attended these three interviews, perhaps he would understand what is happening at the club where he worked until Monday. Or, if you disagreed, you could have resigned earlier.

