Mauro Cezar: Fla may have Arrascaeta against Grêmio to gain rhythm – 11/22/2021

With an eye on the decision of the Copa Libertadores, Saturday (27), against Palmeiras, coach Renato Gaúcho will most likely call Flamengo with a reserve team to face Grêmio, tomorrow (23), at 9 pm, in Porto Alegre, in a late game for the second round of the Brasileirão. Uruguay midfielder Arrascaeta, however, should play a few more minutes after taking the field in the victory over Inter.

At the End of Conversation Liberators, Mauro Cezar Pereira informed that, despite the initial schedule of the Rubro-Negro coaching committee to save the player on the eve of the continental decision, Arrascaeta can play in this Tuesday’s match to gain more game rhythm, since he had been stopped. for about 40 days due to an injury.

“A red-black source informed me that there are chances that he will play tomorrow. The team is training in Porto Alegre and this is being discussed today, with the possibility of him participating in the game for a few minutes”, anticipated the columnist for the UOL Sport.

“It is important to emphasize that Renato is not deciding this alone, it is correct. The football department brought people together, discussed and decided on a strategy for four games before the final, which was: starters against São Paulo, reserves against Corinthians, starters against Internacional and reserves against Grêmio. Based on the principle that the two games against São Paulo and Inter, games away from home, which he would not have with Maracanã, closer to the reality of the final, which will be two fans. That was the choice, it was a collective decision. This is important because if everything goes wrong, it wasn’t just Renato’s fault, and if it works it’s not just up to him,” he commented.

“I think that’s how it has to be, because you’re involving physical issues, logistics, a whole planning that is not just the technician’s responsibility, even more so the Brazilian technicians like Renato. If you were a super wise guy, tuned in to everything, with level of understanding of all the processes is more advanced, yes, it could even be. If he were the guy with the final word, as happens in clubs with more qualified coaches. But in this case I think it was good to have defined collectively,” he concluded.