Mayor of Ubatuba contradicts a researcher at Unesp, denies shark attacks and says she is worried about tourism. ‘Nobody saw’

RIO – The mayor of Ubatuba (SP), Flávia Pascoal (PL), published this Monday afternoon a video on her social networks denying that the occurrences involving shark bites on the city’s beaches have taken place. The statement contradicts the reports made by the Argonauta Institute, linked to the city’s aquarium, with support from Unesp researcher Otto Bismarck Gadig, a specialist in sharks.

According to the mayor, she got in touch with the family of the 79-year-old woman who was allegedly bitten by a shark in Praia Grande. According to the victim’s daughter, the elderly woman had cut herself after falling when hit by a wave. Regarding the first accident, on the beach at Lambert, she denies that it was also an incident involving a shark, but does not offer an alternative explanation. See the video below:

In the recording, Flávia Pascoal says she is still concerned about the impacts on tourism:

— We have to put this out in the open so that it doesn’t harm the coming of tourists to Ubatuba. Nobody saw.

The Argonaut Institute says it maintains its position that the incidents involved sharks. Also according to oceanographer Hugo Gallo Neto, president of the institute, the result of the analyzes of the two cases took into account the shape of the injuries, the presence of teeth marks, in addition to the reports of victims and witnesses.

Mayor Flávia Pascoal (PL) contradicts the institute and claims that incidents involving sharks did not occur Photo: Social Networks

On November 3, a French tourist suffered an injury while visiting the beach at Lambert, in the same city. According to his account, he felt the bite while swimming and after seeing a school of fish. The victim received medical care and returned to his home country. Days later, the Argonaut Institute confirmed that it was a shark bite. It was the first episode involving this animal in 32 years to happen in the city.

On November 14, a 79-year-old woman was bathing in the waters of Praia Grande when she felt the animal’s bite. The suspicion of the Institute and the researcher from Unesp Gadig is that the bite was made by a tiger shark or a flat-head shark.

Drawing of the report shows a shark wound in Elderly Photo: Disclosure

According to the Institute, the presence of these animals on the coast may be linked to the search for food, and a similar phenomenon is happening with whales, which are being seen more often in the region in recent years. However, the Argonauta Institute emphasizes that it is too early to state the reason behind the appearance of these animals.

The Institute says that people do not need to stop going to the sea, but it gave recommendations on how to prevent:

▪ Always stay in a group. Sharks usually attack lone bathers

▪ Do not stray too far from the beach, where you will be isolated and far from assistance

▪ Do not go into very deep water, preferably not going beyond the point where you reach foot ▪ Avoid swimming in the early morning and late afternoon, when sharks are more active

▪ Do not enter the water if you are bleeding from an injury

▪ Do not wear shiny jewelry when entering the water

▪ Do not constantly tap water and avoid bathing with small animals

▪ Do not swim among schools of fish or where people are fishing

▪ Avoid swimming when the water is too turbid