MC Gui says he has never seen “The Farm” and Dayane adds: “Nobody watched”

MC GUI and dayane spent a good part of this Monday (22) talking about the game. However, while trying to understand how the end of “The Farm 13“, the duo revealed that they were not following the reality show of record. O MC confessed that he never watched the program and day stated that he only saw a few videos before entering.

“Are four in the final? That’s it?asked Dayane. “Top 4. If I’m not mistaken, the fifth one here… Calm down“, replied the singer while trying to understand how the dynamics worked. The funkeiro, then, decided to ask for Aline, which was close to them, if she had seen the final of the last program. “I didn’t watch, friend“, replied the ex-panicat.

“Fuck, no one watched. Everyone wanted to do the show but no one watched. Incredible,” Dayane commented.

MC GUI she laughed at her friend’s indignation and admitted that she had never followed the reality show produced by Record. “I never watched it bro“, he said. “I watched a lot of YouTube video before joining. Only“, revealed the model. “Me too”, completed the MC.

The situation became even more tense when dayane began to confuse the participants of the “Big Brother Brazil” with those of “The farm“.

“I lie. I think I saw it when it was… Who were the famous people who made it ten years ago? There was one called Alemão”, commented the former participant of the “Grande Fratello Vip”.

MC GUI corrected her warning that German had participated in another reality show. However, the two continued not to understand what the final of “The Farm 13“.

