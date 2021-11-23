MC Mirella vents about attacks after announcing divorce: ‘I don’t have the patience anymore’ | celebrities



Friendship between Dynho and Sthe within the reality has bothered their partners – Reproduction

Published 11/22/2021 5:16 PM

Rio – MC Mirella can’t take more attacks on social media. The funkeira and ex-‘A Fazenda’ gave a quick vent to Instagram stories and asked her followers to be aware when talking about her life. In Stories, she commented that she is going through a difficult time personally.

After a trip to São Paulo, she commented on harassment on social media. “Give me peace, in the name of Jesus. Look, I don’t have the patience anymore, guys. I work for a guy***, like a naughty girl and people only know how to pester me and talk about my life,” he said.

“For God’s sake, forget about me, you have no idea what I’m going through, how I’m doing, everything I have to do, sort it out and you guys thinking I have time to do shit”, he said.

“I don’t like to play the role of a victim, no, but in this story, the victim is me, so be considerate, for my moment and for what I’m going through”, he said in the stories. Last week, Mirella filed divorce proceedings between her and Dynho Alves, who is participating in the 13th edition of ‘A Fazenda’. She went to parties and moved out of the house she lived with the dancer, returning to her apartment.

remember the separation

On Tuesday (16), Mirella took advantage of the power of attorney signed by Dynho Alves and filed for divorce from the pawn. According to Gabriel Perline’s column on iG Gente, she did not approve of Dynho’s attitudes in the reality show with Sthe Matos, Victor Igoh’s fiancée.

The flirtatious feeling between the two created discontent in both Mirella and Victor, who was seen without the engagement ring recently. On Twitter, MC commented that it was up to the dancer to assume a relationship in ‘A Fazenda’. “Dynho decided to take on a relationship within the reality, whatever it may be and even “fraternal”, as he mentioned. But it is worth mentioning that, in addition to the audience, there are family, fans and me , Mirella herself,” he said.