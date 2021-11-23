McDonald’s offers Big Mac for R$ 0.90 on Black Friday – GKPB

After a very difficult period for fast-food chains, Black Friday 2021 should be one of the moments to win back consumers. And thinking about it, several fast-food chains announced unmissable offers for the date. And it is in this sense that McDonald’s Brazil presents its newest promotion: Big Mac for unbelievable R$ 0.90.

Méqui Friday 2021 brings another week full of offers for those who want to kill Méqui’s hunger and still get a great deal. Through discounts on the McDonald’s app, discounts on iFood or benefits for those who pay with Mercado Pago, the brand offers consumers several unmissable offers.

Paying with the Mercado Pago app through the Mercado Pago QR Code, the customer can purchase the brand’s classics at super competitive prices. From 11/23/21 to 11/26/21, it will be possible to guarantee the classic of the classics, the Big Mac, for only R$ 0.90 (ninety cents), or a McChicken Bacon for the same price (each). Quarterão or Cheddar McMelt can cost R$ 1.90 (one real and ninety cents).

To take advantage of it, you must pay by QR Code Mercado Pago via the Mercado Pago app, where discounts will be applied automatically.

Those who do not yet have the Méqui App can take the opportunity to download it, registering for the first time and guaranteeing a free cheeseburger, in addition to taking advantage of a series of coupons with great discounts. McDonald’s app is available for download from all app stores. For consumers who want to stay on top of Méqui Friday, the tip is to register here to receive the brand’s offers as they become available to the public.

Offers limited to one item per CPF during the period from 11/23 to 11/26/2021 and at participating restaurants, as provided for in the regulation.

See some more suggestions to enjoy Méqui Friday:

Offers available in the Méqui app:

● On 11/22/21 the McFlurry Kit Kat sells for R$ 3.99 with the purchase of any McOferta;

● On 11/23 and 11/24/21 the McShake of Ovaltine is available for R$ 3.99 in the purchase of any McOferta; and

● On 11/25, McFritas Pequena costs R$ 1.90.

From 11/22 to 11/26/21:

● McNuggets with 4 units for R$4.00;

● Chicken Jr for R$4.90;

● McDuplo + 300ml drink for R$ 10.90.

To take advantage of Delivery, check out what is already available on iFood until 11/30/21:

● 2 Cheeseburger or Chicken Jr + Drink with 35% discount;

● Big Mac, Cheddar, McChicken, Quarteran, Double Burger Bacon, Double Barbecue, McChicken Bacon, McChicken Barbecue or McChicken Cheddar at 39% off;

● 46% discount on the purchase of two pieces of Hamburgers, McChicken Jr, Cheeseburgers, McFiesta, Medium Fries or McNuggets with 6 pieces. The customer can choose between two units of the same item or vary between options.

The brand will also have lightning deals starting at R﹩0.99 on the iFood app throughout the week, so it’s worth keeping an eye out to guarantee desserts, side dishes and sandwiches at super special prices.

“In yet another unmissable week of Méqui Friday, we are offering the brand’s fans opportunities to do great deals on all our channels. Either at the counter, at Drive-Tudo or by Delivery. We have options for the most varied profiles and which were designed to reinforce our partnership with the customer”, explains João Branco, Marketing VP at McDonald’s Brazil.

How to pay with the QR Code Mercado Pago:

To pay with the Mercado Pago QR Code is very simple. Just download the Mercado Pago app and create a payment account at Mercado Pago, conveniently and quickly using your cell phone. Afterwards, register your credit card, or put money into an account by Pix, or transfer (TED) or via bank slip. Once that’s done, you need to open the QR Code reader in the app and scan the Mercado Pago QR Code available at the physical point of sale.

Other surprising benefits will continue to be announced by the network until the end of the period. For more information about McDonald’s, visit the McDonald’s website.