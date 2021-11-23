Melhem’s video shows the chasm between what is said on TV and what is done

Marcius Melhem experienced his apogee and glory when he assumed the direction of TV Globo’s Humor Department, in September 2018. Inaugurated in his prestigious position, the actor and writer raised the banner of political correctness. In an interview with Metrópoles, published on January 15, 2019, he said: “I think that what they call ‘politically correct’ is an advance in society. In my view, it is not to oppress the oppressed, it is not to help perpetuate sexism, racism, misogyny and homophobia”. It is interesting to note that the same author of this sentence allowed himself to be caught making fun of allegations of harassment made against him by co-workers.

The video in which Melhem laughs at the accusations, revealed exclusively by the column LeoDias this Monday (11/22), fell like a bomb behind the scenes at the station. Captured in October 2018, the images suggest that the behavior of the then-new director was not only unknown by TV Globo, but was already causing ironic comments in the company’s corridors.

The allegations of harassment against the then head of TV Globo’s Humor Department, Marcius Melhem, were made public by the column LeoDias, on December 26, 2019. At the time, several actresses linked to the nucleus commanded by Melhem accused the head of harassment moral.

In August 2020, Marcius left Globo. At the time, the reverent tone of the statement in which the station publicly said goodbye to the former collaborator was surprising. “Globo and Marcius Melhem, in common agreement, ended the partnership of 17 years of success. The artist, who made an important contribution to the renewal of humor on the company’s various platforms, has been on leave since March to follow his daughter’s treatment abroad,” said the note sent by the company to the press.

The text, very polite to someone who was leaving the company under serious accusations, caused outrage behind the scenes. In public, Globo did not comment further on the matter.

By way of comparison, just remember the much harsher treatment recently given by TV Globo to actress Camila Queiroz, who left the cast of Verdades Secretas 2. What a ruler measures the seriousness of the acts performed or attributed to those who carry a global badge around their necks ?

So far, we’ve followed without knowing. Sought by the column LeoDias this Monday afternoon (11/22), TV Globo did not comment until the closing of this text.

