Menon: Leila’s rise shows the weakness of Palmeiras – 11/23/2021

Leila Pereira was born in 1964. The following year, Palmeiras wore the shirt of the Brazilian team and beat Uruguay 3-0 at the opening of Mineirão.

It was the first Academy.

Seven years later, the second Academy would come. That magical lineup that even the Venusian Incas repeat in color and sauté, front to back and back to front. Leo, Eurico …..

In 1999, Palmeiras won the Libertadores for the first time.

I doubt there is a photo of the Leila woman, the Leila child, the baby Leila with the Palmeiras shirt celebrating such wonderful titles.

What’s not missing is a photo of Leila Pereira wearing the Palmeiras shirt from 2015, when her companies signed a huge sponsorship contract with the club, since she was a member of the Board in 2018. Re-elected in 2021. Always with a lot of pleasure from the advisors. Travel on a private jet to see the team’s debut at the 2018 Brazilian Nationals. Bicycle and television distribution to councilors in 2020 at a party at the club’s headquarters.

The club surrendered to Leila Pereira’s desire to be president. There is no organized opposition. She will rule as she pleases.

It’s wrong, isn’t it?

If São Paulo is a victim of a closed system of advisers, Palmeiras sees its advisers subjugated by a sponsor with no history in the club and who becomes president, abusing economic power.

Brazilian football is like that. Maecenas in Galo, money power in Palmeiras and closed system in São Paulo.