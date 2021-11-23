Méqui Friday 2021 has a Big Mac for R$ 0.90

For this year’s Black Friday celebration, the McDonalds brings the already traditional Méqui Friday with a week of offers for consumers. Through in-app discounts McDonalds, fur iFood or benefits for those who pay with paid market, the brand offers several interesting offers.

Paying with the Mercado Pago app through the Mercado Pago QR Code, the customer can purchase the brand’s classics at super competitive prices. From 11/23 to 11/26, it will be possible to guarantee the Big Mac for just R$0.90 (ninety cents), or one McChicken Bacon for the same price (each). already the quarteron or Cheddar McMelt they can cost R$1.90 (one real and ninety cents).

To take advantage of it, you must pay by QR Code Mercado Pago via the Mercado Pago app, where discounts will be applied automatically. Check out the McDonald’s stores participating in the Mercado Pago campaign here.

Anyone who doesn’t have the Méqui App yet, can take the opportunity to download it, registering for the first time and guaranteeing a cheeseburger “on track”, in addition to taking advantage of a series of coupons with great discounts. McDonald’s app is available for download from all app stores. For consumers who want to stay on top of Méqui Friday, the tip is to register here to receive the brand’s offers as they become available to the public.

“In yet another unmissable week of Méqui Friday, we are offering the brand’s fans opportunities to do great deals on all our channels. Either at the counter, at Drive-Tudo or by Delivery. We have options for the most varied profiles and which were designed to reinforce our partnership with the client”, explain João Branco, VP of Marketing at McDonald’s Brazil.

Some of Méqui Friday’s main offers are:

In McDonald’s app:

On 11/22, the McFlurry Kit Kat costs R$ 3.99 when buying any Mcoffer ;

costs R$ 3.99 when buying any ; On 11/23 and 11/24, the McShake Ovaltine costs R$ 3.99 when purchasing any McOferta;

costs R$ 3.99 when purchasing any McOferta; On 11/25 to Small McFries it costs R$1.90.

it costs R$1.90. From 11/22 to 11/26/21 – McNuggets with 4 units for R$4.00; Chicken Jr. for BRL 4.90 and McDouble + Drink 300ml for BRL 10.90.

What is already available on iFood until 11/30/21:

2 Cheeseburger or Chicken Jr + Drink with 35% off;

with 35% off; Big Mac, Cheddar, McChicken, Quarteran, Double Burger Bacon, Double Barbecue, McChicken Bacon, McChicken Barbecue or McChicken Cheddar with 39% discount;

or with 39% discount; 46% discount on the purchase of two units of Burgers, McChicken Jr, Cheeseburgers, McFiesta, McFries Medium or McNuggets with 6 units.

The customer can choose between two units of the same item or vary between options. The brand will also have lightning deals from R$ 0.99 on the iFood app throughout the week, so it’s worth keeping an eye out to guarantee desserts, side dishes and sandwiches at super special prices.