Méqui Friday: McDonald’s will have a sandwich starting at R$0.90

Anyone who likes to take advantage of Black Friday’s promotions to spend on snacks, can take note: until next Friday (26) classic McDonald’s sandwiches are possible from R$ 0.90. Discounts are valid on the fast food chain’s app, on iFood or for those who pay with Mercado Pago.

Paying with the Mercado Pago app, you can guarantee the classic of classics, the Big Mac, for only R$ 0.90, or a McChicken Bacon for the same price (each). Quarterão or Cheddar McMelt are available for R$1.90. To take advantage of it, you must pay by QR Code Mercado Pago via the Mercado Pago app, where discounts will be applied automatically.

See some more suggestions to enjoy Méqui Friday:

Offers available in the Mc app:

● On 11/22/21 the McFlurry Kit Kat sells for R$ 3.99 with the purchase of any McOferta;

● On 11/23 and 11/24/21 the McShake of Ovaltine is available for R$ 3.99 when purchasing any McOffer; and

● On 11/25, McFritas Pequena costs R$ 1.90.

From 11/22 to 11/26/21:

● McNuggets with 4 units for R$4.00;

● Chicken Jr for R$4.90;

● McDuplo + 300ml drink for R$ 10.90.

Check out what is already available on iFood until 11/30/21:

● 2 Cheeseburger or Chicken Jr + Drink with 35% discount;

● Big Mac, Cheddar, McChicken, Quarteran, Double Burger Bacon, Double Barbecue, McChicken Bacon, McChicken Barbecue or McChicken Cheddar at 39% off;

● 46% discount on the purchase of two pieces of Hamburgers, McChicken Jr, Cheeseburgers, McFiesta, Medium Fries or McNuggets with 6 pieces. The customer can choose between two units of the same item or vary between options.

The brand will also have lightning deals starting at R$0.99 on the iFood app throughout the week, so it’s worth keeping an eye out to guarantee desserts, side dishes and sandwiches at super special prices.