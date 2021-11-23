Mercado Livre frees up buying and selling Bitcoin in Brazil

Marcos Galperin, founder and CEO of Mercado Livre, announced that both Mercado Livre and Mercado Pago users will be able to trade and store cryptocurrencies on their platforms.

In May of this year, the company had already purchased 40 million reais in Bitcoin to use it as a store of value.

Despite this, Mercado Livre was showing no signs of accepting the cryptocurrency as Galperin claimed that cryptocurrencies still had many challenges ahead.

Mercado Livre starts working with Bitcoin

The tweet of the CEO of Mercado Livre, Marcos Galperin, took everyone by surprise this Monday (22). According to him, Brazilians will already be able to use cryptocurrencies in both the Free Market and the Pago Market.

“Starting this week in Brazil, Free Market and Pago Market users will be able to buy, store and sell cryptocurrencies.”

The news was also confirmed by Osvaldo Gimenez, president of Mercado Pago since 2014. Through a tweet, he showed how the design of the wallet, containing the “Crypto” field with the Bitcoin logo.

Free Market and Bitcoin

The CEO of Mercado Livre, on different occasions, showed himself to be a supporter of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, a few months ago, during a virtual event organized by the company, the businessman referred to the future of these digital assets, but highlighted the problems that, in your opinion, they must resolve.

In his presentation, Galperin spoke about the importance of cryptocurrencies, which although they are little used as a means of payment, mainly due to the ease of making payments by other methods, they are already a great store of value.

“Cryptocurrencies are here to stay. They play a very important role, not so much as a means of payment but as a store of value, but there are still many challenges that cryptocurrencies must overcome, such as scalability and energy use to have a sustainable planet.”