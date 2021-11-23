Mercado Livre to release buying and selling Bitcoin in Brazil

(Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – Mercado Livre will expand its offer to buy, sell and store Bitcoin to clients residing in Brazil. Users of the Mercado Pago digital wallet will be able to trade the cryptoactive “in the coming weeks”, according to a Bloomberg report.

The novelty had already been made available to a small group of customers in early November. “We took the time to study and learn before deciding to enter cryptocurrencies,” said Túlio Oliveira, vice president of MercadoPago. “This has the potential for transformation ahead and opens a new path for us”, he pointed out.

After launching the functionality in Brazil, the company plans to take the experience to other countries in Latin America. It will still not be possible to use cryptocurrencies to pay for goods purchased on the Mercado Livre marketplace.

However, this possibility is not ruled out, considering that other payment solutions similar to Mercado Pago also released the purchase, sale and custody of Bitcoin, and then made the cryptoactive available as a form of payment in merchants. That’s what happened with PayPal, for example.

The initiative comes about six months after Mercado Livre announced the purchase of US$ 7.8 million in Bitcoin as a treasury strategy, the first large company in Latin America to follow this path, inspired in the steps of Tesla, MicroStrategy , Square and other publicly traded.

Last week, Mercado Livre held its first share offering and raised $1.55 billion to invest in “general corporate purposes,” according to a prospectus published the day before.

This month, the company also received the approval of the Central Bank (BC) to operate as a financial institution, making room for the company to invest another R$ 400 million raised from Goldman Sachs to consolidate its operations in the credit segment through fintech Paid Market.

