Messi confirms return to Barcelona and praises coach Xavi | International

Disclosure Messi and Xavi

Argentine Lionel Messi granted an exclusive interview to ‘Marca’, which will be published in full on Tuesday.

However, some excerpts of the conversation have already leaked out and in them the striker made it clear that he is back at Barcelona. “I have always said that at some point I will come back. It is my home. I will always try to help the club in whatever I can and, obviously, if I can contribute and help, I will be very happy,” he explained.

He, who left Camp Nou to join Paris Saint-Germain in the final transfer window, also spoke about the arrival of friend Xavi Hernández at the helm.

“I think Xavi is a great coach, he knows a lot. He knows the house perfectly. He’s lived there all his life, since he was a child. He’ll be able to return the enthusiasm. He’s someone the fans and players will respect. He’s a very personable figure. important for the young people who are showing up, it will teach a lot and make the team grow, I have no doubts about that,” he said.

About Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentine ace admits that the team still needs to evolve to aspire to win the Champions League, but guarantees that there is more than enough quality in the squad for that objective. “Everyone says that we are the big favorites to win the Champions. By names, yes, we are favorites. But we still lack a lot to be a truly strong team. We need to consolidate, but we have great players to achieve this”, analyzed Messi.