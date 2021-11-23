Messi doesn’t hide his desire to return to Barcelona one day: “It’s my home” | international football

Messi is still taking his first steps in PSG , but he doesn’t hide that he wants to return to the Barcelona . Someday. Not necessarily as a player. But it will return. In an interview with the newspaper Marca, the 34-year-old Argentine shirt 10 reiterated that he wants to be in the daily life of the Catalan club again.

“I always said that at some point I would return to Barcelona, ​​because it’s my home, because I want to try to help the club with what I can. Obviously, if I can contribute and help the club, I would like to come back”, he declared.

Messi has a two-year contract with PSG, with the option to renew for another one. Recently, the president of Barça, Joan Laporta, did not rule out the possibility of having him back. Even from afar, the biggest idol in the history of the Catalan team follows the reality of his former team and praised the hiring of Xavi as coach.

– I believe that Xavi will be a coach, he is a coach who knows a lot. He knows the house to perfection, he has lived his whole life since he was a child in Barcelona. He is a person very respected by the fans and the players. A very important person for young players, a serious person who will make the team grow a lot – he analyzed.

The complete interview will be released by Marca this Wednesday. But in the preview published by the newspaper, there are also answers about PSG. Asked what it’s like to have defender Sergio Ramos as a club-mate, his rival for more than 10 years at Real Madrid, Messi was surprised in his answer.

“Sergio Ramos as a partner is a spectacle”, says the 10 shirt.

The Argentine has four goals in nine games with the PSG shirt so far. Your big goal is to win the Champions League again. And he accepts the label of favorite of the French team, but believes that there is still a need to evolve.

– Everyone says we are the big favorites, and the truth is that I believe we are favorites by name. I believe that, however, we still need to be a really strong team and consolidate ourselves as a team. But we have great players.