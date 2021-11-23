Messi reveals desire to return to Barcelona at some point: ‘My home’

Striker Lionel Messi does not hide his desire to return to Barcelona, ​​even if not at this moment. In an interview with the Spanish newspaper ‘Marca’, the ace indicated that he wants to return to Barça, even if he is no longer a player, to help the Catalan club.

I always said that at some point I would go back to Barcelona, ​​because it’s my home, because I want to try to help the club with what I can. Obviously, if I can dock and help the club, I would like to come back.”

Messi left Barcelona at the end of last season, after more than 15 years wearing the team shirt. The striker even arranged his renewal, but LaLiga’s financial fair play regulations prevented Messi’s new contract from being signed. Unable to follow Barça, the ace hit Paris Saint-Germain.

For PSG, Messi has only nine games, having scored four goals and an assist. Asked about the French team, which gained great status due to the signings in the last window, Messi said that there is still a lot to improve in the team so that they can achieve success.

“Everyone says that we are the big favorites, and the truth is that I think we are favorites by name. I believe that, however, we still need to be a really strong team and consolidate ourselves as a team. But we have great players.”