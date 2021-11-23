Messi says why he still wants to return to Barcelona even though he adapted to PSG

In an interview with the daily Marca, Messi did not hide his desire to wear the Barcelona shirt again in the future: ‘It’s my home’

After defending the Barcelona his entire life as a player, Lionel Messi went to the Paris Saint-Germain this season. But the Argentine’s heart is still at Camp Nou.

In an exclusive interview with the newspaper Marca, the star once again declared himself about the club that consecrated him. Frankly, Messi admitted ‘I am very well adapted to PSG’. Nonetheless, he did not fail to comment on the desire to still wear the Barça shirt in his career.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“I always said that at some point I would go back to Barcelona, ​​because it’s my home, because I want to try to help the club with what I can. Obviously, if I can contribute and help the club, I would like to come back.”, stated Messi.

During the interview, he was asked about the current coach Blaugrana: Xavi Hernández. A good friend of the former midfielder, Messi believes that the choice was well made.

According to him, Xavi will be important for Barcelona’s rebuilding moment, as he knows the club like few others and has the respect of everyone.

“I think Xavi will be a coach, he’s a coach who knows a lot. He knows the house to perfection, he’s lived his whole life at Barcelona since he was little. He’s a person very respected by the fans and the players. A very important person for young players , a serious person who will make the team grow a lot,” he concluded.

O PSG face the Manchester City, this Wednesday, at 5 pm (GMT), by the Champions League. The game is valid for the fifth round of the group stage. Then face the Saint-Etienne on Sunday (28), at 9 am (GMT), by the French Championship, with transmission LIVE by ESPN on Star+.



