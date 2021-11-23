Mileide cries and vents alone, fearing brushes

Mileide Mihaile cried and vented to herself while milking the cow this morning in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). Fearing to be among the roceiros in the formation of the 10th farm tonight, the ex-wife of Wesley Safadão proved to be disappointed in her friends.

Mimosinha, none of my friends believe I’m back

, declared Mileide visibly moved.

Wiping her tears, the influencer tried to contain her tears. “I’m not going to cry, I’m not going to cry,” he said minutes before Dynho Alves approached to get a bucket.

Yesterday, in a conversation with Sthe Matos, the pair speculated on possible scenarios for the hot seat.

“I believe MC Gui is the direct nominee,” Sthe began. “He’s begging to go to the farm. Woman, for God’s sake, I swallowed his attitude of pulling Rico’s hat and throwing it on the ground. If I were a farmer I would recommend him”, recalled Mileide from the episode on the night of last Sunday.

In Sthe’s view, Gui Araujo can be one of the pawns facing the hot seat and guaranteed that his vote will be for Solange Gomes.

From what happened, I think you will vote for him [Gui Araújo], Bil will vote for him. Bil won’t vote for Sol, he won’t vote for me or Aline. Sol will vote for Gui to defend itself. If Marina votes for Gui Araújo, there will be six votes for Sol and then Sol will probably pull Dynho. He starts the remaining one at Araujo, saves me and I saved you . You save Bil, Bil Marina and Marina, save Aline if she doesn’t have immunity and Dayane is left over.

Sthe Matos

The Farm 2021: Mileide and Sthe speculate on farmland Image: Playback/Playplus