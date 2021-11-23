Millions of poisonous flying spiders infest the US – News

An Asian species of giant, venomous spiders has become an invader of US ecosystems. At Trichonephila clavata, known as Joro spiders, are even able to use wind currents and glide for up to 160 km, with the aid of a kind of balloon made of webs.

In Asia, Joro are found throughout Japan, China, Taiwan and both Koreas. The paws reach about 7 cm in length and have these striking colors, which make them attractive and appreciated among the population of East Asia.

But since 2014, they started to be seen in Georgia, in the United States, where they probably arrived clandestinely in containers from Asia.

As an expert at spreading even far from its own territory, it was quickly seen in various parts of the region and today its population in the US is estimated in “millions”, according to a study by the University of Georgia.

They are now easily recognizable in the state, thanks to the large, messy-patterned webs, made in as many places as possible — some are seen in mailboxes, porches and even power lines.

With all these clues, scholars claim that “they are here to stay” in the US. The probability that they are already spreading to other states is very high.

Despite the scary size and colors, experts are optimistic about the Joro invasion.

University of Georgia entomologist Nancy Hinkle told USA Today that Joro can help contain pests such as flies, mosquitoes and bed bugs.

Also, her venom is not dangerous to humans or pets such as dogs and cats. In fact, Nancy claims they don’t seem “interested in biting humans” and sometimes their bites don’t actually break the skin.

To help locals lay out the welcome mat for such terrifying animals, scholars say they have so far not identified any negative effects caused by their presence in the country.

And most of them should die in November, but they will leave behind millions of eggs, which should further increase the number of specimens of the species present in the country.

READ BELOW: Rains in Australia wake up ‘sexually frustrated’ spiders