Mines releases the holding of large events; check rules – General

With the advance of vaccination in the state, the COVID Extraordinary Committee updated the Sanitary Protocol for Entertainment and Leisure Events with the General Public, this Monday (11/22), with more flexible rules on distance and the maximum capacity of capacity for spaces.

From this moment on, the specific rules of the Sanitary Protocol for Entertainment and Leisure Events with the Large Public were updated for the feasibility of cultural, sporting, commercial, religious, social or political events, with an exceptional concentration or flow of over 600 people .

The maximum capacity of these spaces are determined according to the classification by wave of the Conscious Mines. At this moment, all macro and micro regions are in the green wave, the least restrictive of the plan. But, if that changes, the places will have to adapt to the new determinations.

Check out what is released as of now:

Events

Released! Large events can be held without limitation and with 100% venue capacity. But only in green wave locations.

In the yellow wave, the capacity is up to 50% of the venue’s capacity or up to 2,000 people.

For red wave locations, the limitation is up to 10% of the total occupancy of indoor spaces and up to 30% of the total occupancy of open spaces. The maximum duration must be 5:00 am and the allowed time is from 8:00 am to 9:00 pm.

maximum capacity

The number of people in each location has also changed.

Distancing

In places with closed green and yellow waves, the mandatory distance of 1 meter was determined. Before, only 1.5 meters was allowed.

In open places, on the green wave, distance is not mandatory. J on the yellow wave, it changes to 1 meter. In the red wave, the recommended distance remains the same, 1.5 meters, both for open places and for closed places.

Sport

It is recommended that all athletes, practitioners and other participants wear a mask in the activity areas, removing the equipment only when they are actually training or performing the sport or sport activity. They should sanitize their hands with alcohol and soap, avoid celebrations with hugs, touching, handshakes and fist-slapping, and should be discouraged from using shared or other people’s containers (bottles, towels, etc.).

In professional training centers, the use of masks in common areas is mandatory, except when athletes are actually training or performing sports activities.

Mask still required

The use of mask is still mandatory in every state. It is also mandatory to prove vaccination through the National Immunization Certificate for all participants with two doses or a single dose, or negative test for the disease or medical report of cured infection.

One of the big changes is in the temperature measurement, which is no longer mandatory throughout the state.