Ministers criticize ban on importing deforestation fruits – Prism

At a press conference held this Monday (22) to present the balance of Brazil’s participation in the COP-26 (United Nations Conference on Climate Change), which took place in Glasgow (Scotland), government ministers Jair Bolsonaro criticized the proposal made. by the European Union, which has not yet been approved, to ban the importation of goods linked to deforestation.

“I find it unacceptable and inadmissible to make this type of movement, especially on the climate issue. I don’t think you should make unilateral policies, imposing rules from one bloc or one country on another country when the issue is climate. This has to be done in multilateral consensus. to guarantee national sovereignty,” stated Joaquim Leite, Minister of the Environment.

“Climate protectionism. Cocoa is a crop that grows in the middle of the forest and reforests with it. Coffee also helps to protect. So there’s something wrong there. This proposal has to be revised”, added Tereza Cristina, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply .

The proposal was made by the European Commission and aims to prevent the importation of commodities linked to deforestation, and require companies to prove that their global supply chains are not contributing to the destruction of forests.

The law proposed by the executive body of the European Union establishes mandatory rules for importers of soy, beef, palm oil, wood, cocoa, coffee and some by-products, including leather, chocolate and furniture.

Failure to comply can result in fines of up to 4% of a company’s turnover in a European Union country. If the law is passed by EU governments and the European Parliament, companies operating in the 27 countries will have to show that the specified goods were produced in accordance with the laws of the producing country.

Deforestation report

Inpe (National Institute for Space Research) reported that between August 2020 and July 2021, 13,235 square kilometers of the Legal Amazon were deforested, the largest volume in a decade and a half and 21.97% greater than that recorded in the same interval 12 months ago.

The document, however, is dated October 27, which raised suspicions that the government could have hidden the jump in deforestation for 22 days and made its disclosure only after COP26.

Asked if, in fact, he had received the document and held the publicity before the main event on the world’s climate, the Environment Minister denied it and considered it “irrelevant to inform this number [de desmatamento] Before or after [da COP26]”.

“No. I had contact on the same day that you had contact. I think this matter is disinformation. What happened was that the data from Deter, in the same period, from August to July, announced by Vice President Mourão in August, indicated a reduction of 5%. The same period that was announced by Prodes [Projeto de Monitoramento do Desmatamento na Amazônia Legal por Satélite] came with 22% more. Because of this difference, Inpe must have been careful to review the data and announced them on the 28th,” he said.

Joaquim Leite says that, during COP26, no country would point out the weaknesses of another nation, as they seek consensus on a very complex issue. “So it would be irrelevant to report this number sooner or later, because what we were looking for was a multilateral consensus on the great challenge of achieving greenhouse emission neutrality by the middle of this century. The contact we had with the data was the same date in which the society were introduced,” he added.

$100 billion target

In 2009, major world economies pledged $100 billion to be donated to poor countries starting in 2020, which has not yet happened. The resources would be used for actions that reduce the emission of greenhouse gases. Leaders talked about the matter at COP26, but the topic did not advance. The Environment Minister assesses that it was a “gigantic frustration” for everyone.

“Nothing is more unfair than prohibiting, reducing, but not giving financial capacity and technology to a country. The developed countries — industrialized and the biggest polluters — did not prepare for this climate conference. I had meetings where the country said it would need to pass in Parliament and see if three years from now the resource would be available. Unfortunately, this was everyone’s frustration, that developed countries, especially those of the G7, which historically were the biggest polluters of greenhouse gases, did not do their homework , didn’t get there to put in a hefty volume of more than $100 billion.”

Brazil and US$ 10 billion

The Environment Minister informed that, on the other hand, the global market for carbon credits could be an alternative – quotas are stipulated in environmental treaties, such as the Paris Agreement. Each country determines a limit number for the emission of greenhouse gases in a certain period and, if it exceeds the agreed value, it buys remaining quotas from countries that have credit. Joaquim Leite estimates that the country should benefit from US$ 10 billion a year.

“We had another form of financing, which is the global market for carbon credits, which should generate US$ 50 billion dollars and Brazil should benefit in US$ 10 billion — to transform projects that are economically unfeasible, but sustainable and with low emissions , and economically viable projects, being able to export 10 billion tons of equivalent carbon to enable projects of renewable energy and sustainable agriculture,” he said.

Negotiations

Minister Carlos França, of Foreign Affairs, was also present at the press conference. According to the incumbent, the country played a central role in the negotiations for finalizing the Paris Agreement’s rule book.

“Brazil acted as an articulator of consensus, in discussions on the strengthened framework of transparency, on common time frames and on Article 6”, he said.

*With information from Reuters and Agência Estado