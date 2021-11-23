‘Mirella doesn’t care,’ says Dynho about interacting with people

Despite Mirella having filed for divorce from her marriage to Dynho Alves after his actions in Record TV’s “A Fazenda 13”, the pawn continues to declare himself and praise his partner within the program, not knowing that the relationship came to an end.

What has most irritated the funkeira were the exchanges of caresses between the dancer and Sthe Matos, which she saw as something more than a friendship.

However, inside the house, everything for the pawn remains calm with Mirella, and praise for their relationship is what has been lacking in recent days.

At one point in the rural reality show, Solange Gomes recalled the sensual dance that the pawn did to cheer her up during the last party, and when referring to Alves and Mirella’s wedding, she said: “The house fell to me”.

Then, a former Gugu bath asked if the program was shown in the place where Dynho and Mirella theoretically live, and he replied: “If it doesn’t pass, the gossip pages make it through. Mirella watches more gossip pages than TV.”

“But you know what I think is cool about Dynho? He plays with everyone, he doesn’t get too frisky and he knows his place”, declared Sol.

“She does not care. I know Mirella won’t say anything”, said Dynho Alves about his interaction with the women in the house.

TRISAL SUGGESTION

While talking on “A Fazenda 13”, Dynho and Sthe began to comment on the dancer’s relationship with Mirella and even think about the unusual invitation.

“Are you going to tell Mirella?” asked the influencer. “I’m going to talk to her, Zé, now, because now the business is like… Send me to the farm soon, I want to leave, Rico”, replied the ex-Power Couple Brasil.

It’s nothing, I’m kidding. Ô Mirella, Teté said something to me there and I was interested. And now how do we do it? Let’s make a…”

Sthe interrupted: “Shall we test it? Do you know someone like that…”. “You were the first. It’s because we live in a little place just for us, you know?”, replied Dynho.

Ever. But we share everything, you know? I tell her everything, she tells me everything, and we’ve always been like that”.

“We already talked about it, such, I don’t know what there, but never… Right? And then you’re talking now…”, he completed, when Aline entered the room and then the conversation ended.

