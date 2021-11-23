Missile firing with hypersonic weapon in military test in China surprises US

Pentagon tries to understand how the Chinese developed the projectile’s technology and purpose

EFE/EPA/PRESIDENT’S OFFICE POOL Testing took place on July 27, but the information was made public in October, showing Chinese dominance over two hypersonic weapons



New information about a test with a hypersonic weapon at China are causing perplexity – and concern – at the Pentagon, at the U.S. The reason is that, during the experiment carried out in July this year, a missile would have been fired from an aircraft at a speed equivalent to five times the speed of sound, an achievement that no other country has yet achieved. According to information from the Financial Times, released this Sunday, 21, the test would have taken place on July 27, but information about the achieved technology was made public in October, showing the Chinese domain over two hypersonic weapons: a maneuvered missile and powered by an engine and a gliding aircraft, it can carry nuclear warheads and also fire missiles, reaching five times the speed. speed of sound.

With knowledge of the successful military test, US experts try to understand how the Chinese developed the technology, as well as the purpose of the missile, which was fired without an obvious target of its own, before plunging into the waters of the South China Sea . Some experts believe that the projectile is intended to fire missiles from the air, while others understand it as a defense system to destroy missiles and, therefore, not shoot down the hypersonic weapon during times of war.

THE White House he has already expressed concern about the test and a spokesman for the country’s National Security Council even stated that the development of the nuclear weapon was worrying for “all those who seek peace and stability”. “This also heightens our concern about the military capabilities that the People’s Republic of China continues to pursue,” he said at the time. The fact is, both the United States and Russia have been exploring hypersonic weapons in recent years, but the success of the Chinese test has shown that the Asians are more advanced in the technology.

What was the Chinese test?

According to information from the Financial Times, the military test carried out in July by China happened as follows: the hypersonic glider aircraft was launched into space in an “orbital bombing system” rocket, capable of flying over the South Pole, staying out of the range of US missile defense systems, which are focused on threats over the North Pole. Thus, the orbital bombing system would give the Asian country ways to hit the Americans without being identified. The Chinese embassy, ​​however, went so far as to say it was not aware of the military test and rejected an arms race. “We are not at all interested in having an arms race with other countries. The United States, in recent years, has invented excuses like the ‘Chinese threat’ to justify its arms expansion and the development of hypersonic weapons,” said Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the embassy. In addition to the experiment carried out in July, the Financial Times also claims that China carried out another test with hypersonic weapons on August 13 of this year.