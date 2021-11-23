Moon Phobos could help create an artificial magnetic field on Mars; understand

Terraforming Mars may not be necessary for future human exploration, as scientists consider some more “rudimentary” means of survival, so to speak, such as building shelters with a special type of cement. But terraforming would also be welcome, and that would require creating a magnetic field. Now, a new study has brought up some ideas of how this could be done.

On Earth, the magnetic field is important because it protects us from solar winds and helps keep our atmosphere at the proper density for our survival. With a weak magnetosphere, Mars has a much less dense atmosphere. If an astronaut inadvertently removed his suit on the Red Planet, the water in his lungs, eyes and saliva would spontaneously boil, according to the scientists.

Our magnetosphere is generated by a dynamo effect in the Earth’s core, because of the convection of iron alloys. But Mars’ interior is smaller and much cooler than our planet’s, and we can’t just heat it up to create a dynamo. However, in theory, there are other ways to create an artificial magnetic field, some of them already presented in the past and others demonstrated in a new scientific paper.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Could Mars become habitable? (Image: Reproduction/Nicolas Lobos/Unsplash)

The study points out that the artificial magnetic field can be created with a strong flow of charged particles, either inside the planet or around it. As we already know, the first option is not very viable for human technology, but the second idea seems a little more possible. The authors suggest creating a ring of charged particles around Mars with the help of the moon Phobos.

Phobos is the larger of the two Martian moons and orbits the planet very closely, so it circles Mars every 8 hours. So the team proposes to use this space body, ionizing particles from its surface and then accelerating them so that they create a torus of plasma along Phobos’ lunar orbit. That would be enough to create a strong magnetic field, capable of protecting Mars and enabling its terraforming. Also, the plasma ring would not harm our satellites around Mars.

At this point, you might be wondering what the “butts” are, as so far the idea seems relatively simple to execute. Well, the problem is the engineering challenges to accomplish this task. The minimum energy needed would be about 10¹⁷ joules, equivalent to almost all of humanity’s energy consumption on Earth in 2020. This means that the use of nuclear fission reactors as an energy source may be necessary if we are to terraform Mars to allow future explorers to live in some comfort there.

Source: Universe Today, Futurism