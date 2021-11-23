Moraes suspends Bolsonaro’s breach of confidentiality approved by Covid-19’s CPI

Minister responded to the request of the President of the Republic and said that the request approved by the commission ‘has ended up going beyond the constitutional investigative limits’

the minister of Federal Court of Justice (STF) Alexandre de Moraes suspended this Monday, 22, decision of the Covid-19 CPI which provided for the breach of telematic confidentiality of the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party). In October, the senators approved a request that established the sending of data from the head of the Executive’s social networks to the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, and to the STF. The collegiate also called for the ban on the president’s profiles. Bolsonaro then filed a writ of mandamus in Court, in which he asked for the measure to be suspended. In his decision, Moraes acknowledged that the CPI can request measures of this type, but said that the approved request “has ended up going beyond the investigative constitutional limits”. “There is, therefore, no use in obtaining by the Parliamentary Commission the information and data required for the purposes of investigation or evidentiary instruction that has already ended and which cannot even be accessed by its members”, says the dispatch.