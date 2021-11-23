Moraes suspends breach of confidentiality by Bolsonaro requested by CPI







Alexandre de Moraes Photo: Adriano Machado / Reuters

the minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined this Monday, 22, the suspension of the breach of telematic confidentiality of President Jair Bolsonaro, approved by the parliamentarians of the Parliamentary Inquiry Committee (CPI) of Covid in the final stretch of the group’s work in the Senate, in October this year.

In the decision, Moraes argues that the measures adopted by the senators “did distance themselves from their instrumental nature”, because they ended up “exceeding the investigative constitutional limits that the CPI has in approving the request for breach and transmission of telematic secrecy” by the President of the Republic . The Constitution prevents the investigation of the head of the Executive by parliamentary committees.

“Even while acknowledging the investigative powers of the Parliamentary Inquiry Committees to legitimize acts of a constrictive nature, the measures granted distanced themselves from their instrumental nature, as the coercive act ended up extrapolating the investigative constitutional limits granted to the CPI when approving a request for breach and transmission of telematic secrecy of the petitioner, among other determinations, without having presented reasons to demonstrate its own effectiveness in relation to the aim desired by the Parliamentary Committee, which had already closed its investigation, including with the elaboration of the final report”, wrote the minister.

Alexandre did not see “usefulness” in obtaining the data by the CPI for the purposes of an investigation that has already been concluded, also pointing out that the information “may not even be accessed” by the members of the collegiate: “It is not reasonable to adopt a measure that does not include use in the procedure for the simple fact of its simultaneous closure”.

“It is evident from this situation that, once the CPI is concluded with the approval of the final report, there is no need to consider using the aforementioned constrictive measures by the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission itself”, he wrote in the dispatch.

Along these lines, the minister also highlighted that, if the Attorney General’s Office is interested in the data requested by the senators, “there is an adequate procedural means to obtain the same information”. The head of the Federal Public Ministry, Augusto Aras, received the final report from the CPI – which alleges nine crimes to Bolsonaro – on the 27th, the same day the president called the maximum court to overturn the breach of confidentiality required by the collegiate.

Alexandre also pondered that there was a “risk of damage that is difficult to repair” if the approval of the request for breach of confidentiality by the president was not suspended, “due to the possible irreversibility” of the measure.

The request questioned by Bolsonaro was approved at the end of the activities of the commission installed in the Senate and forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office and the STF. The request was presented to the CPI by senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), under the argument that the measure was necessary to combat the president’s “disinformation policy”. The breach of confidentiality was approved after the president disclosed lies in his weekly live about the vaccine against the covid-19 virus, linking immunizers to the risk of infection with the AIDS virus

To the STF, the Attorney General of the Union (AGU) claimed that the CPI does not have the power to investigate the president or enact measures against him. “From what is perceived, the approved application invades the confidentiality sphere of the telematic data of the petitioner, from April 2020 to the present date, in addition to determining other equally illegal measures in the face of the Petitioner, such as the suspension of accounts on platforms , and to urge the representation by the Senate Advocacy to promote its accountability,” the organ maintained.