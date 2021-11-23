Moraes suspends breach of telematic confidentiality of Bolsonaro approved by Covid’s CPI | Policy

The disclosure of data was requested by Covid’s CPI. Before being closed, the Commission approved on October 26 a request asking the Supreme Court to break Bolsonaro’s telematic secrecy, banish the president from social networks and a retraction after he associates vaccines against Covid with AIDS (see below).

Facebook and YouTube take off the live air in which Bolsonaro associates Covid vaccines with AIDS

Moraes’ decision, which suspended the breach of confidentiality, responded to a request made by Bolsonaro to the Supreme Court.

The minister understood that, as the work of the CPI was concluded, the data would no longer be useful. Moraes also mentioned that, if interested, the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) may have its own means to access the data.

“It is unreasonable to adopt a measure that does not include use in the procedure for the simple fact of its simultaneous closure. Therefore, it is not seen as useful in obtaining by the Parliamentary Committee the information and data required for the purposes of investigation or evidentiary instruction already concluded and that cannot even be accessed by its members”, wrote Moraes.

The minister also argued that, in order to move forward with the data, the CPI would have to have expanded the requirement for the creation of the Commission.

Moraes also said that, “when the CPI is concluded with the approval of the final report, there is no need to consider taking advantage of the aforementioned restrictive measures by the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission itself.”

With the decision, the Senate is prevented from calling the STF and the PGR to ask for the banning or suspension of accounts on social networks linked to the president, and also from demanding a retraction from Bolsonaro for his statements about Covid-19 and AIDS.

Request for breach of confidentiality

In October, in a live stream on a social network, Bolsonaro linked the Covid vaccine to AIDS.

It’s #FAKE that UK government reports suggest AIDS in Covid vaccinated

As a result, Facebook and Instagram took the broadcast made by the president off the air. In addition, YouTube suspended Bolsonaro’s channel for a week.

To the Supreme Court, the senators stated that Bolsonaro acted with the clear purpose of sabotaging the vaccination campaign coordinated by the Extraordinary Secretariat for Combating Covid-19 of the Ministry of Health.

In the application, senators asked that Google, Facebook and Twitter provide a series of information from the president, including registration data, connection records and full copy of all content stored on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, including access information and information relating to all administrative and editing functions.

At the same time, lawmakers asked the STF to authorize an investigation into the conduct of the President of the Republic for disseminating fake news.