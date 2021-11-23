Morgan Stanley predicts Ibovespa at 120,000 points by the end of 2022

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – In a report on prospects for Latin America, Morgan Stanley defined a target score for the Ibovespa at the end of 2022. Analysts project that the index will reach 120 thousand points by the end of next year, which represents a 17% increase from the close of last Friday. In dollars, this would represent a 5% increase in the Ibovespa score.

According to the bank, indicators suggest that Brazilian shares are being traded at a moderate discount compared to the historical average for the last 18 years. Morgan Stanley’s exhibition in Brazil for 2022 is overweight – that is, above the market average.

However, Morgan Stanley claims to be cautious in its asset allocation in Brazil, believing in negative pressures that play against the appreciation of the shares.

High interest rates, high inflation, high borrowing costs and hydrological risks are likely to weigh on market sentiment and negatively impact equities in the near term, analysts say.

“We continue to see little upside for the domestic economy to surprise in 2022. However, a solid rainy season (between December and March) could improve hydropower generation capacity and remove a major growth risk from the equation,” says Morgan Stanley report text .

Analysts also see a temporary relief from the parliamentary recess, which would bring a “political calm”. “Soon the market should start trading growth expectations for 2023. The direction and pace of mood swings will be directly linked to the 2022 presidential election,” says Morgan Stanley.

Preferred Shares for 2022

At top stock ideas, outstanding assets for Morgan Stanley in Brazil, are the ADR’s (receipts from Brazilian companies traded in the US) of Vale, XP, Itaú and Petrobras, in addition to shares of Gerdau (GGBR4) and Minerva (BEEF3).

Among the ten preferred shares of the bank in Latin America, the Brazilian ones occupy the top six positions: XP, Itaú, Minerva, Vale, Gerdau and Petrobras.

The bank says the government’s ability to streamline its fiscal adjustment for 2022 and 2023 is a key component of maintaining investor confidence in local assets. Morgan Stanley adds that elections in October next year are likely to impact the risk premium of these assets, especially if uncertainties about the outcome of the polls persist for a long time.

