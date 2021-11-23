Morgan Stanley sees room for a 16.5% increase in the Ibovespa by the end of 2022, to 120 thousand points

Morgan Stanley Bank forecasts an increase in the Ibovespa to 120 thousand points at the end of 2022, according to a report published on November 21, implying a potential increase of 16.5% compared to Friday’s close (103.035), or about 5% in dollars.

In this scenario, the bank highlights that, in sectorial terms, the bank has a positive outlook for secular growth stocks in Brazil, commodities and defensive papers.

The bank has a recommendation overweight (above the market average, equivalent to purchase) for the agribusiness, food and petrochemical segments.

On the other hand, it sees cyclical sectors linked to the domestic market as assets to be avoided, maintaining its recommendation underweight (below the market average, corresponding to the sale) for technology companies, banks and transport.

Among the shares, the bank maintains preference for export companies such as Vale (VALE3) Gerdau (GGBR4), Petrobras and Minerva Foods (BEEF3), with growth such as XP, and for shares that offer a more defensive position, such as Rumo (RAIL3), highway concessionaire CCR (CCRO3) and energy distributor Energisa (ENGI11). See all recommendations here.

In the short term, the bank maintains a more cautious stance for the Brazilian stock market in view of the risks of lower economic growth in 2022, impacted by the rise in inflation rates, interest, fiscal expenses and hydrological risk, which should continue to weigh on sentiment the market in late 2021 and early 2022.

Despite the recent fall of the Ibovespa, the bank assesses that Brazilian stocks still do not offer an attractive risk/return in the short term, based on normalized earnings analysis.

Share price has fallen but still not attractive

According to Morgan, Brazilian stocks were trading at a projected price-earnings multiple of 8.7 times, about 1.6 standard deviations below the 11-year historical average. However, on a normalized basis, the exchange trades at a multiple of 12.5 times, above the historical average.

The price-earnings indicator is a return metric, that is, it indicates how long it will take the investor to obtain a return when buying shares of a certain company. In the case of Ibovespa, the bank emphasizes that this metric is currently above the historical average on a normalized basis, and that, therefore, it would not be attractive in the short term.

The bank expects the risk/return of Brazilian equities to start to become attractive from the second quarter of 2022. R$ 400 and the Budget for 2022”, highlights the bank, in a report.

Morgan recalls that, in 2022, electoral legislation makes it more difficult to pass the increase in spending in an election year.

In addition, the parties must define their candidacies by the end of the second quarter and investors will focus on growth for 2023. Until then, the bank emphasizes that it should have more clarity on the competitiveness of presidential candidates and the macroeconomic program of the former president. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Morgan also points out that the period of increased rainfall at the beginning of next year, from December to March, will be essential to assess whether or not the country will face electricity rationing in 2022.

Among the main risks for Brazil, Morgan Stanley highlights the acceleration in the pace of withdrawal of stimuli and interest rate increases in the United States, the behavior of commodity prices, hydrological risk and a more aggressive monetary tightening cycle in Brazil .

From a negotiation point of view, the bank emphasizes that the participation of foreign investors is essential for the end of the current bear market in Brazil.

With the rise in the Selic rate, the migration movement of local investors from stock and multimarket funds to fixed income should continue in the coming months, he says.

Brazil and Chile are preferred in Latin America

In regional terms, in the Latin American stock market, the bank stands as a recommendation overweight to Brazil and Chile and underweight to Mexico, Peru and Argentina.

“We believe that the presidential elections in Mexico (in the fourth quarter), Colombia (in the second quarter of 2022) and Brazil (in the fourth quarter of 2022) along with other political factors in Peru, Argentina and Mexico should be major domestic events that should determine the direction of macroeconomic policy in 2022 and 2023 and that should determine whether the equity markets in Latin America offer potential of interesting value generation or a trap for investors”, highlighted the bank, in a report.