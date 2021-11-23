‘My mother was not affectionate and my father was absent’, reveals Cau Reymond – Famous

Cau Reymond
opened the game last Sunday (21/11) in a magazine interview
Is it over there
, from the newspaper
The globe
and talked about the troubled relationship with the parents, the astrologer
Denise Marques
, who died of cancer in
2019
, and the psychologist
Jose Marques
.
“The atmosphere in my house was very violent. My mother already broke a broom and two rackets on me! I was a rebellious boy. I had a lot of energy and lacked a male pulse. I saw my father only twice a year,” he recalled.
The actor said that his mother’s family was very poor, his father was middle class.
“My paternal grandparents were incredible: they paid for my studies and worked in the market. [Nova] Freiburg [Rio de Janeiro] and they took everything to help us,” he recalled.
“My mother was not affectionate and my father was absent, despite having gone to live with him. I don’t hold grudges and I embrace my whole story. When I was younger, I didn’t embrace it”, reflected the artist, stating that the father was a lineman. hard. “He was a psychologist, but at home he didn’t have any psychology! He had a name on the food in the fridge! I think he ate so much that he needed to demarcate the territories”, he fired, laughing.
Cau
He reinforced that he had helped to support the family from a very young age, however, if his mother were still alive, he would not be able to say that publicly.
“She was very difficult. Once, she called a newspaper editor and made up a story. The gossips tried to talk to her. She threatened me, blackmailed me… It wasn’t easy at all. Another time, I mentioned that I was going to one program and she said she was going too. She tried to play Miss Mom, you know?”.
Cau Reymond
Father of
Sofia
, 9 years old, the result of a union with the actress
Grazi Massafera
, he tries to be present and prioritize time with his daughter.
“I have shared custody, from Monday to Monday, for a week. Being able to do my best as a father is more than breaking a pattern in my family, it’s a matter of survival. I have this commitment,” he said.
Return
the protagonist of
a place in the sun
, in the skin of the twins Cristian and Renato, in the first soap opera of the nine unpublished ones after the beginning of the pandemic, of the
TV Globo
.
It is worth mentioning that the last serial of
Reymond
on the Rio station it was in
The Rules of the Game
(
2015
).
“This is without a doubt the most difficult job I’ve ever had in terms of complexity,” said the actor, during the virtual press conference earlier this month.
“Maurcio [Farias, o diretor] and Lucia [Manzo, autora] they prepared me with reports, films, we did readings. It was my desire to deliver a work like this after so long away from soap operas, it was almost six years”.
Cau Reymond