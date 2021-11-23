‘My mother was not affectionate and my father was absent’, reveals Cau Reymond – Famous

Cau Reymond (photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Mariana Pekin)

Cau Reymond



opened the game last Sunday (21/11) in a magazine interview



Is it over there



, from the newspaper



The globe



and talked about the troubled relationship with the parents, the astrologer



Denise Marques



, who died of cancer in



2019



, and the psychologist



Jose Marques



.

“The atmosphere in my house was very violent. My mother already broke a broom and two rackets on me! I was a rebellious boy. I had a lot of energy and lacked a male pulse. I saw my father only twice a year,” he recalled.

The actor said that his mother’s family was very poor, his father was middle class.

“My paternal grandparents were incredible: they paid for my studies and worked in the market. [Nova] Freiburg [Rio de Janeiro] and they took everything to help us,” he recalled.

“My mother was not affectionate and my father was absent, despite having gone to live with him. I don’t hold grudges and I embrace my whole story. When I was younger, I didn’t embrace it”, reflected the artist, stating that the father was a lineman. hard. “He was a psychologist, but at home he didn’t have any psychology! He had a name on the food in the fridge! I think he ate so much that he needed to demarcate the territories”, he fired, laughing.

Cau



He reinforced that he had helped to support the family from a very young age, however, if his mother were still alive, he would not be able to say that publicly.

Father of



Sofia



, 9 years old, the result of a union with the actress



Grazi Massafera



, he tries to be present and prioritize time with his daughter.

“I have shared custody, from Monday to Monday, for a week. Being able to do my best as a father is more than breaking a pattern in my family, it’s a matter of survival. I have this commitment,” he said.

Return



the protagonist of



a place in the sun



, in the skin of the twins Cristian and Renato, in the first soap opera of the nine unpublished ones after the beginning of the pandemic, of the



TV Globo



.

It is worth mentioning that the last serial of



Reymond



on the Rio station it was in



The Rules of the Game



(



2015



).

“This is without a doubt the most difficult job I’ve ever had in terms of complexity,” said the actor, during the virtual press conference earlier this month.