Nanda Costa’s twin daughter steals the show when she appears wearing a crown: “How beautiful”

Nanda Costa shares the click of one of the stylish and famous heiresses melt for the little girl

Burst of cuteness! Nanda Costa starred in a moment of pure love and cuteness this Monday (22) and enchanted his followers.

Mother of twins with his wife, Lanh, the actress used social media to share a click from one of the heiresses, little Tiê, who stole the show by appearing in style.

Wearing a crown-shaped bonnet with her name written on her head, the baby, just one month old, posed serenely, wearing a flowered jumpsuit and wrapped in a pink blanket.

In the publication’s caption, like a real mother owl, the global melted in love: “Mom’s FluffTiê”, she wrote, leaving a crown symbol next to the sentence.

In the comments, fans and friends didn’t save words: “How beautiful”, he said Beth Goulart. “Oh my God, it’s too fluff”, melted Letícia Spiller. “Oh, how beautiful”, praised Cissa Guimaraes.

TENSION MOMENTS

Recently, the artist startled fans by giving a touching account of the birth of twins Kim and Tiê. For the first time, she said that she had a peaceful pregnancy, but that everything changed during childbirth.

A month after the arrival of the little girls, she said that her blood pressure had risen, her kidneys had started to stop and it was necessary to bring the girls into the world earlier.