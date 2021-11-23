NASA launches test mission to hit asteroid against future space threats | Science

The DART mission, or Binary Asteroid Redirection Test Mission (English translation), will be launched by the American Space Agency (NASA) this Wednesday (24). The goal is to test human technological potential against an asteroid that could en route to Earth in the future.

The space agency probe, scheduled to depart at 2:21 am from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, United States, will begin a journey aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket to a binary system: the target is the moon Dimorphos, which orbits the asteroid Didymos.

According to Thiago Signorini Gonçalves, professor of astronomy at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), the chosen destination is just a “matter of convenience”.

“It’s an asteroid that’s relatively close to Earth. As the mission’s objective is, in particular, to test the possibility of effectively shifting the orbit of an asteroid, it’s important to be able to follow the posterior orbit. If it were a very distant asteroid, it would be difficult do this follow-up”, he explains.

2 of 2 14 sequential images taken of Didymos and his moon, still in 2003 — Photo: Nasa 14 sequential images taken of Didymos and his moon, still in 2003 — Photo: NASA

Thus, upon reaching Dimorphos, which is scheduled to happen in 2022, the mission will monitor whether it is in fact possible to successfully change the route of an asteroid with the technology developed for DART.

There are two different bodies: the largest, roughly the size of a 100-story building, and the smaller, 40-story. According to Gonçalves, the size of Dimorphos is even common for asteroids found in our Solar System, but at the same time, it could wreak havoc if it were actually en route to Earth.

“It’s a good opportunity to be able to track the effect of an object that would effectively be the target of a mission if this were really necessary, if we had to deflect an asteroid,” he said.

Anyway, even if NASA experts can’t hit the asteroid system, no risk of collision with Earth. However, with the success of the mission, a crater must be created on Dimorphos, which can generate for the first time an artificially created meteor shower.