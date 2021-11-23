NASA must carry out mission to hit asteroid; understand

NASA will launch, this Wednesday (11/25), the DART mission, which is also called Binary Asteroid Redirection Test Mission (English translation). This mission consists of testing human mechanisms in a possible real situation of asteroid on a collision course with Earth.

The probe will be launched at 2:21 am, during the night, from an Air Force base in Vandenberg, California, western USA. The rocket that will carry the respective capsule will be the Falcon 9, which was developed by SpaceX.

This capsule should reach a binary system where it will target the moon Dimorphos which, in turn, orbits the asteroid Didymos. The mission is expected to crater the asteroid. Scientists claim that the asteroid is close to our Earth orbit, but they say it poses no real risk to our planet.

O asteroid didymos it is 780 meters in diameter, which would be equivalent to two Eiffel towers. The capsule is expected to land on the moon Dimorphos, which is 11 million kilometers away from Earth. It is predicted to land on the surface of Didymos’ moon next year, in September.

Scientists need a few factors that are critical to succeeding in changing an asteroid’s course, in which case the conditions of impact angle, asteroid surface, composition, and exact mass will be evaluated. The entire process will be recorded by a small satellite that will detach before impact and fly over Dimorphos.