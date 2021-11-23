NASA plans to put nuclear reactor on moon by 2030

NASA is teaming up with the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Idaho Laboratory to develop a non-solar energy source on the Moon by the year 2030. But they need help with some details.

An order for reactor designs on behalf of NASA and a DOE contractor is open through mid-February. The request comes on the heels of a lunar program. Artemis missions will return humans to the lunar surface for the first time in nearly 50 years. And as human ambition beyond Earth grows, so do plans for human infrastructure beyond our pale blue dot.

“Providing a reliable high-power system on the moon is a vital next step in the exploration of human space, and achieving it is within our grasp,” said Sebastian Corbisiero, who heads the lab’s Surface Fission Energy Project.

The power system NASA wants is a nuclear fission plant. Nuclear fission creates energy by splitting a heavy atomic nucleus into lighter ones, releasing energy as a by-product. (This is not to be confused with fusion, whereby two light nuclei are fused together to create a heavier atom, also with a huge energy by-product.) There are 94 nuclear reactors operating in the United States alone.

The plan is to set up the reactor on Earth and then launch it to the moon. The fundamental requirements for any project submitted are that it be a uranium-powered reactor with a system that converts nuclear energy into energy, have temperature controls to keep the reactor cool (the Moon is cool at night, but it can be scorching during the day) , and has a system that can provide at least 40 kilowatts of continuous power over a decade on the moon.

The reactor obviously needs to be solid enough to survive an Earth launch and a lunar landing. It should fit inside a cylinder 3.5 meters wide, and almost 6 meters long, which weighs about 6 tons, explains the Associated Press. Just 240,000 miles (386,242.56 km) from Earth, the Moon is a stepping stone toward more ambitious goals for human exploration of the solar system.

“Abundant energy will be the key to future space exploration,” said Jim Reuter, associate administrator of NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate. “I hope that fission surface energy systems will greatly benefit our energy plans for the Moon and Mars, and even drive innovation for use here on Earth.”