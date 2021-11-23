NASA robot finds semi-precious stone in the soil of Mars – News

After collecting the third soil sample from Mars with the help of the Perseverance robot, NASA, the American space agency, identified on the surface of the red planet the presence of a semi-precious stone called olivine. The feat was recorded by Perseverance’s cameras, and the photos were posted on NASA’s Twitter.

According to the Infobae news portal, olivine is not very common on the Earth’s surface, and can be found to a greater extent in the upper mantle of our planet, located at a depth of 70 kilometers. Despite this, several pieces of this stone were scattered across the island of La Palma, Spain, after the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which kept the community in a state of alert. The stone is highly resistant to high temperatures and, therefore, is generally used for the production of jewelry, but it can also be applied in industrial and metallurgical processes.

From this third sample, NASA aims to gather geological information about Mars, especially the impact crater Jezero, which millions of years ago harbored a lake and, possibly, signs of ancient microbial life. Investigating these signals is the main objective of the Mars Perseverance 2020 mission, which arrived on the red planet in February of this year.

In the robot’s first collection, in September, the rock removed from the surface was too pulverized to be studied and it was only in the second attempt that it was possible to collect a material that could be analyzed. It now remains to wait a while until the first results are released, for which the scientific community is eagerly awaiting.

Option to contain the climate crisis

A curious issue is that, according to an investigation by two specialists, geologist Matthijis Smit and Professor Klaus Mezger, the mineral was an important component in the process of oxygenation and life on Earth, since the chemical reactions of this mineral blocked oxygen in contact with water.

“After this change, the planet has become much more habitable and suitable for the evolution of complex life,” Smit said in a statement. In other words, olivine could be a viable option to contain the climate crisis in the future.

It is also noteworthy that, through a process known as “wet weathering”, in which finely ground rocks are spread over the surface and the sea, a “carbon sequestration” could be generated, which would also contribute, in the long term, to the deceleration of global warming.

Because olivine is a mineral that easily reacts with carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, it is a very valid option that has been widely studied by scientists.

*Intern of the R7, under the supervision of Fábio Fleury