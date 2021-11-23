This video format is not compatible with your device.

NASA’s super telescope that will scour exoplanets for life

22 November 2021

Astrophysicist Amber Straughn was born in a rural area in the southern United States and, while growing up, had no contact with any scientists.

But her passion for the vivid, starry sky she saw as a child took her far: to NASA, the American space agency.

Today, Straughn is one of the project leaders for the new James Webb space telescope, which is about to be sent into space.

(The name is a tribute to the man who ran NASA from 1961 to 1968, and who played a pivotal role in the famous Apollo program.)

The scientist does not mince words to describe the potential of the super telescope: “It is the future of Astrophysics”, she says.

In this video she explains why.

The previous telescope, Hubble, was responsible for recordings that allowed scientists to see far, far away. And it generated iconic images, such as the “Pillars of Creation”.

But, according to Straughn, he failed to achieve one of the main astronomical goals: to see the first galaxies, which formed right after the Big Bang.

For that, he says, we need “a giant infrared telescope. And that’s exactly what the JWST (James Webb Space Telescope) is.”

Along the way, scientists will look for signs of life on exoplanets (ie, located outside the Solar System).

“We cannot, of course, promise that we will find signs of life,” ponders astrophysics.