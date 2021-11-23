NBA Announces Punishments for LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart

nba_divulga_punicoes_de_lebron_james_e_isaiah_stewart

After a skirmish in the Lakers-Pistons game this Sunday, the NBA released punishments for LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart.

According to Athletic reporter Shams Charania, LeBron will be out by one game and Stewart by two.

As the confusion became, some believed that the two players would be punished for more games, but that didn’t happen.

The news means that LeBron will be left out of Tuesday’s clash against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

LeBron James asked for Isaiah Stewart’s phone number after confusion

LeBron James allegedly tried to apologize to Detroit Pistons player Isaiah Stewart for hitting him in the face during Sunday’s game.

“It was said that LeBron James tried to find Isaiah Stewart’s number after the game to apologize to Stewart again and let him know it wasn’t his intention to hurt him,” said Shams Charania of The Athletic on the Pat McAfee Show.

James hit Stewart in the face with a fist as the two battled for position on a free-throw in the third period. An enraged Stewart immediately jumped up and tried to attack James, but was stopped by several people from both teams.

Stewart was bloodied and needed eight stitches on the spot. James and Stewart were expelled from the game.

Charania said the NBA league office is looking into the matter and will likely present a decision on any potential punishment on Monday or Tuesday. Pistons coach Dwane Casey said he hopes Stewart won’t face further punishment and doesn’t feel LeBron is a dirty player.

“His eye opened wide,” Casey told reporters from Stewart. “He was rightly upset. I don’t think James is a dirty player, but it helped them win the match.”

The Lakers trailed 78-66 at the time of the incident but ended up winning 121-116.

