NBA Announces Suspensions of LeBron and Stewart

The NBA on Monday announced the suspensions of LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart for the incident on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers player was penalized in one game, while Stewart was penalized in two. The two players will serve their punishments in their teams’ upcoming games.

On the move, Stewart received two technical fouls after taking a hit from James while fighting for space on a rebound. The pivot suffered a cut to the eyebrow and fell. LeBron then initiated contact with the Detroit player. However, Stewart was annoyed at seeing the amount of blood and allegedly by teasing Lakers players and tried to confront him. Finally, the arbitration announced the exclusion of both.

Typically, the NBA punishes one to two games for punches or elbows. However, when the athlete tries to start towards the other and causes confusion, the penalty is two to four matches.

As a result, James will not face the New York Knicks on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Stewart doesn’t face the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks on November 23rd and 24th.

The NBA did not say, however, whether in addition to the suspensions of LeBron and Stewart, the players were fined. In contrast, Russell Westbrook took a technical foul.

THE GAME

In the match, LeBron’s Los Angeles Lakers beat Stewart’s Detroit Pistons 121-116, after trailing by 19 points. Even with the expulsion, James kept the series of games with at least ten points. Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook led the comeback with 30 and 26 points, respectively.

It was only the second expulsion in 19 years of LeBron’s career. The other took place in 2017.

follow him Jumper Brazil on your social networks and discuss with us what’s best at the NBA:

Instagram

YouTube

twitter

Telegram channel

Betting – Promocode JUMPER