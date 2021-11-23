Neflix reality couple stars in public brawl: ‘I’m ashamed’

Video in which former participants of ‘Playing with Fire’ discuss reverberated on social media; Brenda Paixão spoke and gave her version of what happened

Reproduction/Instagram/paixao_brenda/22.11.2021 Brenda Paixão and Matheus Sampaio participated in Netflix’s ‘Playing with Fire’



digital influencers Brenda Passion and Matheus Sampaio became the subject of social media after starting to circulate videos in which they appear fighting in front of a nightclub in Rio de Janeiro. The couple became known for participating in the Brazilian version of the reality show “Playing with fire”, produced by Netflix, as they had to pay a fine of R$ 200 thousand for having sex five times in the attraction. After the video in which they discuss going viral on social media, Brenda spoke up: “Me and Matheus had a personal disagreement at the beginning of the party, then the drink started to get into my head and all this shit happened when I left. It was very ugly, right? It was awful. I’m ashamed of my posture, I’m out of line, but the worst thing are the comments from people who know absolutely nothing about our relationship stating things based on two videos with their altered and drunk people who don’t talk to anything.” , wrote in Instagram stories.

The former participant of “Playing with Fire” said that every couple fights and emphasized that she and Matheus are not a couple of appearances. Brenda also said that the video implies that she gave her boyfriend’s cell phone as payment for the expenses they had at the club, but, in fact, he only left his cell phone as a guarantee so he could leave the place and go get the card with her. , who was already outside the nightclub. “We love each other so much! Every day I learn something from him and he learns from me. Our relationship only grows, but unfortunately we are not perfect, we also make mistakes. Anyway… all this, all this exhibition served as a lesson for us, you can be sure. Respect is the foundation of any relationship. We will never let it get to this point again. I just ask, please, don’t judge without really knowing, don’t judge by what you saw in a reality show that lasted 20 days”, he concluded. In the video, Brenda and her boyfriend need to be separated as the influencer yells that “general is recording” the fight. “I’m ashamed of you. Yes, he hits, he curses”, answers Matheus. Watch: