Negative Openings After Powell Reconduction; Location Focuses on Precatório and Tax

Biden did not trade ‘right for doubtful’, although the more progressive wing of the Democrats was very pleased to have Lael Brainard as their chairwoman of Federal Reserve, given its heterodox perspective on the economy.

Powell, therefore, is the lesser of evils, amidst a central bank steeped in modern monetary theory (MMT), which advocates the spilling of unchecked money into the economy, controlled by substantial tax hikes.

This is one of the problems, because despite being able to approve the bipartisan infrastructure plan, which was of great interest to Republicans, Biden still has a lot of difficulty in approving such a social plan, precisely because he climbs in heavy taxes, something that his base in the center refuses to follow.

With that, the Fed it must clearly rethink its current policy on interest rates, asset purchases and repurchases, given current inflation that does not provide relief, wage price pressure amid generous government aid and demand pressure itself, with the economic recovery.

The prospect of higher interest, preached by several members of the Fed, given the imposition of reality, is already reflected in interest rate curves in the US and partly in the anticipated reaction of investors.

Locally, the STF opened yesterday with the vote of Gilmar Mendes so that the aid for Brazil could be approved until next year, without incurring in non-compliance with the electoral law, and the government now wants to make the expenditure permanent, with the similar ‘stamp’ to health and education.

With this, it avoids outbursts of increased spending in election years with aid as a bargaining chip (which it already is).

The use of an almost creative accounting device manages to raise the spending ceiling by at least R$14.5 billion, which is not fully usable, given the increase in mandatory expenses.

Still, there is additional space in the budget for the demands of the government and parliamentarians and in today’s session, pay attention to the series of PMIs today and the weekly IPC-S in Brazil.

OPENING OF MARKETS

The opening in Europe is negative and NY futures open lower, with new lockdowns in Europe and despite stronger PMIs in the region.

In Asia-Pacific, mixed markets, following Powell’s return to Federal Reserve and holiday in Tokyo.

The trades lower against most central currencies, while the Treasuries operate positive in all maturities.

Among metallic commodities, declines, except copper and .

The decline opens in London and New York, with plans to tap emergency oil reserves in the US, China and Japan.

The volatility index opens up 2.09%.

EXCHANGE

Dollar in cash: R$ 5.5969 / -0.24%

Euro / Dollar: US$ 1.13 / 0.187%

Dollar / Yen: ¥ 114.77 / -0.105%

Pound / Dollar: US$ 1.34 / -0.142%

Dollar Fut. (1 m): 5614.81 / -0.02%

FUTURE INTEREST (DI)

DI – July 22: 11.45 % pa (1.46%)

DI – January 23: 12.33% pa ​​(2.32%)

DI – January 25: 12.17% pa (2.01%)

DI – January 27: 12.01 % pa (1.44%)

STOCK EXCHANGES

CLOSURE

: -0.857% / 102,122 points

: 0.0485% / 35,619 points

: -1.2622% / 15.855 points

: 0.09% / 29,774 points

: -1.20% / 24,652 points

: 0.78% / 7,411 points

OPENING

: -1.042% / 15947.73 points

: -0.653% / 7058.63 points

FTSE: -0.320% / 7232.23 points

Ibov. Fut.: -0.90% / 102627.00 points

S&P Fut.: -0.07% / 4676.25 points

Nasdaq Fut.: -0.252% / 16334.00 points

COMMODITIES

Bloomberg Index: 0.05% / 102.14 ptos

WTI Oil: -1.42% / $75.65

: -1.02% / $78.83

: -0.34% / $1,798.85

Iron Ore: 1.47% / $93.39

: -0.47% / $1,268.25

: -0.35% / $574.75

: -0.84% ​​/ $231.35

: -0.40% / $19.68